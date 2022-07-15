e-Paper Get App

ICAI CA final results for May session out on icai.org; Here's how to check

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
ICAI CA final results for May session out on icai.org; Here's how to check | File Photo

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), announced the CA May Exam Result for the Final Year Students today, July 15. ICAI CCM, Mr Dhiraj Khandelwal, has also written a tweet congratulating the students who passed the exams. Candidates can download their CA May Result 2022 on the official website - icai.org.

Here's how students can check their CA Final Exams 2022:

  1. Go to the official website - icai.org.

  2. Go to the examination section in students' tab available in the top menu.

  3. Click on Results link and select ICAI CA Final Result 2022 for May Session.

  4. Enter and submit all the required login details.

  5. Results will appear on the screen.

  6. Download and get a hard copy for future use.

