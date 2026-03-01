 ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here
ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here

ICAI CA Final January 2026 : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the results for the CA Final Examination held in January 2026, confirming the success of thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants. The press release provides a detailed breakdown of performance across both groups and highlights the total number of newly qualified professionals.

Updated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

CA Final Pass Percentages – January 2026

Group I: 21.03%

Group II: 9.76%

Both Groups: 10.97%

Number of Candidates

Group I: 53,652 appeared, 11,282 passed

Group II: 38,169 appeared, 3,726 passed

Both Groups: 22,293 appeared, 2,446 passed

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

To view their scorecards, applicants need to:

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI results website, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the link to the CA January Results.

Step 3: Enter your roll and registration numbers exactly as they appear on your admit card.

Step 4: Select "Submit" or "Get Result" to view your scorecard.

Step 5: Monitor your overall score, subject-specific scores, and pass/fail status.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print it for your records.

Direct link to check the results

