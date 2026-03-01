ICAI CA Final January 2026 Declared: Check Pass Percentage Here

ICAI CA Final January 2026: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially released the results of the CA Final Examination, which took place in January 2026, confirming the success of thousands of aspiring chartered accountants. The press release provides a detailed breakdown of performance across both groups, with Group I recording a pass rate of 21.03%, Group II at 9.76%, and both groups combined at 10.97%, highlighting the total number of newly qualified professionals.

CA Final Pass Percentages – January 2026

The results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Jan 2026) are officially out.



Number of Candidates

Group I: 53,652 appeared, 11,282 passed

Group II: 38,169 appeared, 3,726 passed

Both Groups: 22,293 appeared, 2,446 passed

ICAI CA Final January 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

To view their scorecards, applicants need to:

Step 1: Go to the official ICAI results website, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the link to the CA January Results.

Step 3: Enter your roll and registration numbers exactly as they appear on your admit card.

Step 4: Select "Submit" or "Get Result" to view your scorecard.

Step 5: Monitor your overall score, subject-specific scores, and pass/fail status.

Step 6: Download the scorecard and print it for your records.

Direct link to check the results