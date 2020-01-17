ICAI CA final 2019 results declared, download from here - http://icai.nic.in/caresult/

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the final CA 2019 results on 16th January 2020 and here’s how to check the results.

The results were announced on the official website around 3.30 p.m yesterday.

Candidates who appeared for the ICAI 2019 CA examination in November 2019 can view and download their results from the official website- http://icai.nic.in/caresult/

Candidates can also check the ICAI CA Final results 2019 through the direct link provided below.

https://icai.nic.in/caresult/

Here’s how you can download your ICAI CA 2019 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Final 2019 result link given

Step 3: Enter the registration no. or PIN no. along with the roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the ICAI CA Final Result 2019

The results will be displayed along with the candidates name, roll number, date of the examination, subjects appeared for and marks score in each subject, total marks and whether the candidate has passed the exam or not.

Before the declaration of results, the ICAI had provided with the provision of having the results directly sent to the candidates’ email address and/or mobile number as a text message. The candidates had to register their email address and mobile number on the website from January 13 2020.