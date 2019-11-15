ICAI announced revised schedule for CA exams, check the date sheet at icai.org

After the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) postponed the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams last week, a revised schedule for the test has been released. The examinations include foundation paper 1, final paper 5, IRM paper 1, INTT AT and DISA ET.

According to the revised schedule, the CA exams are to be conducted on Tuesday, 19th November and Wednesday, 20th November.

The exams were postponed as the centre was closed down for during the Ayodhya verdict. The date sheet is available on the official website- icai.org.

The GA IPCC examinations were conducted on the 2nd, 4th, 6th and 8th of November for the Group 1 post and teh Group 2 post examinations were held on the 11th, 14th, 16th and 18th of November.

The CA Foundation exams are scheduled on the 9th, 13th, 15th and 17th of November 2019.