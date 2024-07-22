IBSAT 2024 Registration Window Opens, Apply NOW! | Pixabay (Representational Pic)

The registration and application procedure for IBSAT 2024 has begun at ICFAI Business School. Applicants must ensure that they finish the registration and application process by the specified deadline. The third week of December 2024 is the deadline for students to apply for the IBSAT 2024, according to the schedule provided. To finish the application, candidates can go to the official website, gneral.ibsindia.org.Check out the IBSAT official webpage.

The dates of IBSAT 2024 are December 28 and 29, 2024. Only after successfully completing the IBSAT registration and application process will students receive their IBSAT admission cards.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates aspiring to pursue a 2-year Management program at IBSAT must meet specific requirements, including completing their graduation with a minimum of 50% marks, finishing the 10+2+4 level of education, and submitting TOEFL/NELT/IELTS scores by May 31, 2025, if they haven't studied in English medium.

Final-year graduation students are also eligible to apply, provided they meet these criteria and complete their graduation before the program starts.

Application Fees

Applicants must submit their applications together with a fee of Rs. 1800. You can pay the application fee with UPI, credit, debit, or net banking services.

How to apply?

-Check out the IBSAT official webpage.

-Go to the homepage and click "Apply now."

-Select "New Registration" and fill out the necessary information.

-Complete the application online.

-Click the link for the final submission after paying the registration cost.