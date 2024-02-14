IBPS SO Mains 2024 Result Announced at ibps.in

Representative image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results for the Specialist Officers (SO) Mains examination conducted in 2024. For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, here's a comprehensive guide on how to check your scorecard and what to expect in the upcoming stages of the recruitment process:

Date and Vacancy:

The IBPS SO Mains examination for the year 2024 was held on January 28th.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,402 vacant positions for Specialist Officers across various departments.

Exam Stages:

The selection process for IBPS SO comprises three stages: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Candidates who successfully cleared the Mains examination will proceed to the final stage, i.e., the Interview round.

The Interview round, scheduled for February or March, carries a weightage of 100 marks.

How to Check and Download Result:

Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Navigate to the 'Specialist Officers' tab and select 'CRP Specialist Officer XIII.'

Click on 'Result Status Of Online Main Examination For CRP-SPL-XIII.'

Enter your registration number, roll number, password, or date of birth as required.

Click on 'Submit' to access your IBPS SO Mains 2024 result.

Review your scorecard carefully and download it.

Keep a printed copy of your result for future reference.

Application Process:

Qualified candidates will soon receive their appointment letters.

The provisional allotment list will be released in April, based on the final merit list, which considers performance in both Mains and Interview rounds.

IBPS SO examination offers opportunities for aspiring candidates to join various nationalized banks in scale 1 positions, including IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer.