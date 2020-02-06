IBPS SO Main Result 2020 declared at ibps.in; here's how to check your score

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on, February 5, declared the IBPS Specialist Officers Exam Mains Result 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the IBPS SO main exam 2020 can check their results on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The IBPS SO main examination was held on January 25, 2020.

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2020 will be called for an interview which will be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Banks in each State or Union Territory.

Steps to check IBPS SO Mains Result:

Step 1. Visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the link that says ‘Click Here to View Your Result Status of Online Main Examination for CRP SPL-IX’ on the homepage

Step 3. Candidates can enter their credentials on the next page to log in

Step 4. Once logged in, candidates can then download their IBPS SO Main Result