IBPS RRB PO XII admit Card Out On ibps.in, Details Here | Representational Image

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued call letters, which are also known as admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XII) for Recruitment of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I). Candidates who have applied for IBPS RRB PO XII can now visit the official website - ibps.in to download their respective admit cards. Candidates can download it till August.

Steps to download IBPS RRB PO admit card

Go to ibps.in.

Now, go to the CRP RRBs page.

Now, open the RRBs Phase XII page.

Open the link to download call letters.

Enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth and log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Furthermore, The online prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO is scheduled for August. Results of the Prelims exam will be declared in August or September and the Mains exam will be held in September. Applicants are advised to check and download their admit cards now before any delays.

Importantly, the online prelims exam for IBPS RRB PO is scheduled to be held in August and is the first step in the recruitment process.

Results of the Prelims exam will be declared in August or September, and qualified candidates will move on to the Mains exam, which will be held in September.