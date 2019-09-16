IBPS, RRB & PO Preliminary results declared. Find out how to check

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the preliminary results. The exam was held for the positions of officer scale 1 and the office assistant in the Regional Rural Banks (RRB). he results are up on the ibpsc.in website until the 22nd of September.

Preliminary exam pass outs will be eligible for the IBPS Mains online exam, for the which the schedule will be sent out today. Anyone who clears the IBPS main exams will be called for an interview on November 2019. The final results will be released on January 2010 as per the official notifications.

Steps to successfully view and download IBPS, RRB Clerk, PO results:

Visit the official website at ibpsc.in

Find IBPS, RRB preliminary result from the scrolling list on the homepage.

Log-in with the correct credentials.

View and download the result.

In a recent development, the IBPS RRB Main exams will be conducted in regional languages as well, and not only English and Hindi.