IBPS releases admit card for RRB PET exam; check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the Pre-Exam Training (PET) call letter for the recruitment of ‘Grade B Office Assistant (Multipurpose)’ and ‘Officer Scale-I’ in Regional Rural Bank (RRB). Candidates can download their admit cards from IBPS's official website, ibps.in. IBPS has released the RRB pre-examination training (PET) call letter for SC, ST, minority community, ex-servicemen and persons with benchmark disability candidates.

Through this examination, the IBPS will hire candidates for the Grade B posts of office assistants and Officer Scale-I for the Regional Rural Bank (RRB). The IBPS RRB PET Office Assistant Admit Card 2019 will be available on the official website till August 2, 2019, while IBPS RRB Officer PET Admit Card 2019 is available till be available till July 26.

As per the reports, the IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam is scheduled for August 03, 04 and 11, 2019. IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 25, 2019. The selection board is likely to share the result in September 2019. The candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will only be allowed to sit for the mains Examination.

Steps to download IBPS RRB PET Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the RRB PET call letter link

Step 3: Click on the link for Office Assistant call letter or Officer Scale I call letter as applicable

Step 4: Enter your registration number and password

Step 5: Submit and download your Pre-exam Training call letter.