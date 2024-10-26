IBPS PO Prelims 2024 Admit Card For CRP XIV Released At ibps.in

The Common Recruitment Process (CRP XIV) admit card for the hiring of management trainees (MT) and probationary officers (PO) in participating banks has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The IBPS PO 2024 admit card is available for download on the official website, ibps.in, for candidates who are scheduled to take the test.

Candidates should be aware that by October 30th, the IBPS PO 2024 preliminary hall tickets will be accessible for download.

How to download IBPS PO Prelims admit card 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website, ibps.in.

Step 2: Select "Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-XIV -Probationary Officers / Management Trainees" from the "Recent Updates" column on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information on the freshly displayed homepage.

Step 4: Your IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2024 will show up on the screen after you click the login button.

Step 5: Examine and download the hall pass.

Step 6: Print the page for your records.

Exam pattern:

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam 2024 would be administered online and last for one hour. It will have 100-mark objective questions. The English language, quantitative aptitude, and reasoning ability make up the three portions of the test. The English Language section is administered in English and consists of 30 questions with a maximum score of 30 marks. It has a 20-minute time limit.

There are 35 questions in the Quantitative Aptitude section, which is available in Hindi and English and has a time limit of 20 minutes. Each question is worth 35 marks. Similarly, there are 35 questions for 35 marks in the Reasoning Ability part, which is available in Hindi and English and has a 20-minute time limit.