IBPS PO 2019 notification released; check important dates, eligibility criteria

IBPS or Institute of Personnel Selection has declared the notification for the post of Bank PO and Management Trainee. Online applications for IBPS PO 2019 begins from August 7, 2019.

The recruitment process will be dependent on various preliminary and main exams conducted for PO and MT. It can be conducted on 12,13, 19 and 20 October 2019.

The candidates who want to apply for the post should have a particular qualification, he should be graduate from a recognised university. The minimum age limit for the IBPS PO/MT job applicant is 20 years while the maximum age limit is 30 years.

An SC/ST candidate has age relaxation of 5 years in maximum age limit while for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) applicants the maximum age relaxation is 3 years. Thus, an SC/ST applicant up to the age of 35 can apply while the maximum age limit for an OBC candidate is 33 years.

The candidates will be selected through 3 exams preliminary, mains and interview. After the interview, the recruitment process will begin. For more information you can go to the official website IBPS (ibps.com).

The exams consist of 100 marks which are further divided into three sections English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. In English, 30 questions of one mark each is asked while in quantitative aptitude and reasoning 35 questions of one marks each are asked respectively. The applicant will have time limit of 1 hour.