 IBPS PET 2024 Admit Card Out; Check Official Notice Here
By accessing the official website ibps.in, candidates who fall under one of the following categories: SC/ST/OBC/Minority Community / Ex-Servicemen / Persons with Benchmark Disability / can receive their IBPS Clerk PET Call letter.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
IBPS PET 2024 Admit Card Out; Check Official Notice Here | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Pre-Examination Training (PET) admit card for the Clerk position under CRP Clerk XIV has been made available by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The PET exam is beneficial in preparing for the August 24, 25, and 31 IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam dates.

On or before August 17, 2024, students in special categories can obtain their admission card by utilising their Registration No., Password, and Date of Birth. The exam will be administered online.

By accessing the official website ibps.in, candidates who fall under one of the following categories: SC/ST/OBC/Minority Community / Ex-Servicemen / Persons with Benchmark Disability / can receive their IBPS Clerk PET Call letter.

Official Notice

article-image

"Pre-Examination Training will be arranged in Online Mode for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centres viz. Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad), Balasore, Behrampur (Ganjam), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Karnal, Kavaratti, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Mysore, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji (Goa), Patiala, Patna, Port Blair, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shimla, Shillong, Siliguri, Thiruchirapalli, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijaywada and Vishakhapatnam," the official notice stated.

How to download admit card?

-Visit the IBPS official website at www.ibps.in.
-Select "Online Pre-Examination Training for Candidates who Opted for PET under CRP-Clerks-XIV who are SC/ST/OBC/Minority Communities/Ex-Servicemen/PWBDs."
-A new page will open, requiring you to verify your information with a captcha and your Registration/Roll No. and DOB.
-Get the appropriate admission card.

IBPS PET 2024

The purpose of IBPS PET is to help applicants from specific categories better prepare for the Clerk exam by helping them comprehend the online test methodology. Applicants should study the instructions on their admit cards thoroughly and make any necessary preparations.

