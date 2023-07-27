 IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration Ends Tomorrow At ibps.in, Check Details Here
Candidates having a degree in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government are eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 04:21 PM IST
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a vital notification regarding the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023. The registration process for this recruitment drive will come to a close on July 28. Interested and eligible candidates who aspire to secure a position can visit the official website at - ibps.in

Steps to apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023:

Step 1:Candidates need to visit the official website of IBPS, www.ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the IBPS website, candidates will find a section labelled "Clerk Recruitment 2023."

Step 3: In the "Clerk Recruitment 2023" section, candidates will find a direct link to the online application form.

Step 4: Candidates will be directed to a new page, where they must register themselves. New users will have to create an account by providing essential details such as their name, contact information, and email address. Existing users can log in using their previously created credentials.

Step 5:After successful registration or login, candidates can access the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 application form.

Step 6: After verifying the details, candidates can submit the application form through the online portal.

Furthermore, application fees is ₹850/- for general category candidates and ₹175/- for SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates. And selection process will comprise of a preliminary examination followed by a main examination.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website.



