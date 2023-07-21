IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Last Date To Apply at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 | (Representational)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 on July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply for Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment Of Clerks In Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) can do it through the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

The last date for printing of application form is till August 5, 2023. IBPS aims to recruit 4045 posts in various Public banks across the country.

The preliminary examination will be conducted in August or September 2023 and mains exam in October 2023.

Application Fee for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023:

For general category candidates: Rs. 850

For SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates: Rs. 175

Steps to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and register yourself.

Once done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.