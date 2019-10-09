IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 12075 vacancies closes today

The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) will close the registration process for the IBPS clerk exam 2019 on Wednesday, October 9. Candidates interested and eligible for the posts can apply online at ibps.in. This year, IBPS has announced more than 12,000 vacancies in clerk posts in 17 nationalised banks. Graduates between 20-28 years of age are eligible to apply.

"Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory. Applicants should have certificate/ diploma/ degree in computer operations/ Language/ should have studied computer/information technology as one of the subjects in the high school/ college/ institute," reads the job notice.

The online application process that started on September 17, 2019 will end on October 9, 2019. IBPS has said it will release the IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2019 in November 2019. The prelims exam will be held between December 7 to December 21, 2019.

Steps to apply for IBPS 2019 Clerk Recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the IBPS official website.

Step 2: Click on the link at the top of page to apply for the IBPS Clerk 2019 recruitment.

Step 3: The application page will open where candidates need to click on the registration button at the top to generate log-in credentials.

Step 4: Using the credentials, log-in to fulfill the remaining application process and submit the application.

Step 5: Once submitted, candidates must take a print out of it for future reference.