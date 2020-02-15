IB Security Assistant Final Result 2019 declared, check at recruitmentonline.in/mha13

Intelligence Bureau has released IB Security Assistant Final Result 2019 on February 13. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website- recruitmentonline.in/mha13.

The candidates were selected based on combined performance in Tier-I exam (objective type) held on February 17, 2019, Tier-II exam (subjective type) held on September 29, 2019, and Tier-III exam/interviews conducted in December 2019. It is to be noted that the Intelligence Bureau had invited applications for the recruitment to 1054 posts of Security Assistant (Executive) in the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Government of India.

Intelligence Bureau is yet to complete the Tier II and Tier III of the selection process for Srinagar, Jammu, and Leh centres. There has been no communication from IB about when the selection process for these centres will be held.

Steps to check IB Security Assistant Final Result 2019: