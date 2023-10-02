IAS Success Story: Meet Ansar Shaikh, Son Of An Autorickshaw Driver Who Defied All Odds To Become IAS officer At Age 21

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts one of the most difficult exams and interviews in India. Year after year, lakhs of aspirants end up taking the exams after years of hard work but in the end, only a handful get selected.

While many take years to clear the exam, IAS Ansar Shaikh became the youngest to crack the UPSC CSE exam at the age of 21 in his first attempt.

Ansar Shaikh's father worked as an autorickshaw driver in Marathwada, Maharashtra, and his mother worked on the farm. Due to financial constrains, his younger brother dropped out of school in class VII and worked at a garage to support the family while also assisting Ansar with his UPSC preparation. Ansar Shaikh's childhood was nothing short of a hardship. Despite these obstacles, Ansar worked hard to achieve his goals.

'Poverty has nothing to do with success'

“My family and friends had a big role in my success. Without the help of my brother, who worked at a garage, and my friends, both who helped me mentally and financially this would have been impossible to achieve. I owe them a lot," Shaikh said.

"Many people give excuses that they are poor. But remember Poverty has nothing to do with success. You should be hardworking and determined towards your goal. Your background doesn’t matter much," Shaikh added.

'Your only competition is you'

Shaikh says, "Fools are the ones who believe their competition is with the other lakhs of aspirants who take the exam. Your only competition is you. Once an aspirant understands this, success will come their way."

"In my family, education has never been a priority. My father, a rickshaw driver has three wives. He was an alcohol addict and i've grew up observing domestic violence and child marriage at close quarters. When I told my family that I had cleared the UPSC and would most likely be an IAS officer, they were stunned," said Shaikh, who did not wish to follow in his father's footsteps.

'I had to change my name to Shubham'

Shaikh, a political science graduate from Fergusson College in Pune, had previously admitted in interviews that he had experienced discrimination when hunting for PG. He had to change his name since he was unable to obtain accommodations. “Being afraid that I was marginalized by three different categories, I had to change my name to Shubham. I am from a backward undeveloped region, I hailed from a poor economic background and I belong to a minority community."

Shaikh believed that having a Hindu name would make him more acceptable to get accommodation and food without hassles.

"Although, I am now determined and proud of my Muslim name and minority background and as a government worker, I closely work for communal harmony." Shaikh added.

Shaikh who is currently posted in West Bengal, did not let the ‘identity crisis’ hold him back. The difficulties, on the other hand, fueled his determination to enter a system riddled with discrimination and bigotry and fight from within.

Preparation strategy

Following a one year preparation in a coaching center, Shaikh worked hard for three years and passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his first attempt in 2016.

While preparing for the civil services exams, he also worked for about 12 hours every day for three years. Ansar Shaikh, at the age of 21, became the country's youngest IAS with a 361 rank.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)