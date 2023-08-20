IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: Last Day to Apply Today - Quick Steps For Registration Here

IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: Last Day to Apply Today |

As the deadline for registration approaches, aspiring candidates are reminded to apply for the IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 without delay. The registration process ends today, so here's a concise guide on how to swiftly complete your application:

Application Deadline:

Today marks the final opportunity to submit applications for the IAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023. The registration portal will close promptly at the end of the day. Interested candidates are urged to complete the process in a timely manner to avoid missing out on this career opportunity.

Application Website:

To register, candidates need to visit the official recruitment website: agnipathvayu.cdac.in. This is the designated platform where all applications will be accepted.

Quick Registration Steps:

1. Access the Website: Open your web browser and enter agnipathvayu.cdac.in in the address bar.

2. Navigate to Registration: Look for the "Registration" or "Apply Now" link on the website's homepage. Click on it to initiate the application process.

3. Provide Personal Information: Fill in the required details accurately, including your name, contact information, and educational qualifications.

4. Upload Documents: Attach the necessary documents, such as your resume, educational certificates, and identification proof. Make sure the documents are clear and legible.

5. Review and Submit: Before submitting, carefully review all the information you've provided. Ensure there are no errors or omissions.

6. Complete Captcha/Verification: Some websites require a captcha or verification step to confirm that you are not a robot. Follow the instructions accordingly.

7. Submit Application: Once you are satisfied with the information and documents, click the "Submit" or "Finalize Application" button.

Eligibility Criteria:

Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent with Mathematics, Physics, and English from recognized Education Boards.

Minimum 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English.

OR

Three-year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from recognized Central, State, and UT Polytechnic Institutes.

Minimum 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in Diploma Course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Diploma Course).

OR

Two-year Vocational Course with non-vocational subjects Physics and Mathematics from recognized Central, State, and UT Education Boards.

Minimum 50% aggregate marks and 50% marks in English in Vocational Courses (or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course).

Read Also First Batch Of Agniveer Cadets Mark Milestone With Passing Out Parade In Pune

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)