 'I was implicated in a fake case’ Harassed By Cops, 22-yr-old UPSC Aspirant Ends Life
A 22-year-old student preparing for Civil Services (UPSC) committed suicide following alleged torture and bullying by two police sub-inspectors and a constable in Rahimabad police station area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, June 12, 2023, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Harassed By Cops, 22-yr-old UPSC Aspirant Ends Life | Representative Image

Lucknow: A 22-year-old student preparing for Civil Services (UPSC) committed suicide following alleged torture and bullying by two police sub-inspectors and a constable in Rahimabad police station area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The victim, Ashish Kumar of Gahdo village in Rahimabad who was preparing for civil service examination, left a suicide note in which he detailed the reason due to which he ended his life and how three officers compelled his parents to pay Rs 50,00 to settle a false case against him. Sushila, his mother, filed a police report charging the SIs and policeman.

As soon as the matter came to notice, the DGP ordered a constable along with two sub-inspectors to present the line. Along with this, serious investigation has been started in this matter.

Ashish was scared so he ended his life," the deceased's mother said. She alleged that SI Rajmani demanded Rs 50,000 from the family to dilute the case against him.

At the same time, in the suicide note received by the police, Ashish has written, ‘The three policemen, Nandu Vishwakarma and Shyamlal are responsible for my death. They lodged a false case and harassed me. That’s why I am going to commit suicide.

article-image
