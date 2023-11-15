 'I Feel Sorry...,' Karnataka Minister Slams Owaisi, Omar Abdullah Over Comments On 'Hijab Ban' During Recruitment Exams
'I Feel Sorry...,' Karnataka Minister Slams Owaisi, Omar Abdullah Over Comments On 'Hijab Ban' During Recruitment Exams

Karnataka Minister criticizes Owaisi's hijab ban claim, asserts no ban exists for recruitment exams. Dress code aims to curb electronic cheating, not religious attire.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Karnataka Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar (L) and Asaduddin Owaisi (R) | X

Karnataka’s higher Education Minister, Dr MC Sudhakar, strongly criticized AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s recent statement regarding the hijab ban during recruitment exams. As per reports by News 18, Sudhakar accused Owaisi of using the issue for political gain, stating, “I did not expect Owaisi to stoop down to this level to mislead innocent people for political mileage."

Sudhakar emphasized that there is no ban on hijab for candidates appearing in the upcoming recruitment exams on November 18 and 19 across Karnataka. He clarified that the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had previously allowed hijab-wearing candidates to participate in exams, urging politicians to refrain from sensationalizing issues.

Omar Abdullah, a National Conference leader, joined Owaisi in criticizing the Congress government in Karnataka over the hijab issue. Responding to the criticism, Sudhakar defended the government, stating, "The Congress does not need to learn about secularism from opportunistic politicians."

KEA's Dress Code and Hijab Clarification

The KEA's dress code for the exams, issued in October, prohibits "any clothing or cap that covers head, mouth, or ears" to prevent cheating with electronic devices. However, Sudhakar stressed that there is no specific ban on the hijab and accused critics of attempting to deviate from the real issue.

An official from the KEA explained that the dress code was primarily to prevent the use of Bluetooth sets or electronic devices for cheating during exams. The KEA had recently uncovered cases of malpractices in Yadgir and Kalaburagi districts, leading to arrests, as students used Bluetooth devices under the guise of hearing aids to cheat.

Sudhakar urged politicians to refrain from exploiting the hijab issue for personal gains, emphasizing that the government's focus is on conducting fair and secure examinations. The controversy surrounding the hijab ban is now intertwined with political accusations and a broader investigation into exam malpractices in Karnataka.

