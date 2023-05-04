'I am not crying, you are,' video of wheelchair-bound father's dance with daughter at school goes viral

Wheelchair-bound father with daughter | Twitter/@TheFigen

A father and daughter's bond is extremely special and a video going viral on social media is evidence of that.

In the video that's winning hearts on the internet, a wheelchair-bound father is seen to be giving his all in a father-daughter event as part of a school function despite the difficulties he is facing physically.

The video, which shows all the fathers doing the dance moves with their daughters, has garnered over a million views on Twitter with over 44.6k likes.

The Figen, a Twitter user, posted the video with the caption, 'Despite everything, that dad is with his daughter, he did not make excuses!'

Watch video here:

Here are some of the reactions to the video:

'Wonderful Dad loves his daughter'

'The best thing a father can do for his kids is being there, showing his love and support.'

'wow!! that hit me right in the feels...'

The video has been retweeted over 4,400 times on Twitter.