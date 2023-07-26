Hyderabad Woman Appeals To Union Minister Jaishankar To Bring Back Her Depressed Daughter from The US

Union Minister Jaishankar | File

In a heart-wrenching plea, a woman from Hyderabad has reached out to India's Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to bring back her depressed daughter from the United States.

According to the report, the distressed mother's letter expressed her deep concern for her daughter's mental health and well-being. Her daughter, who had pursued higher studies in the US, is reportedly battling depression, which has left the family devastated and anxious.

The letter surfaced on social media after Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader Khaleequr Rahaman shared it on Twitter.

In her heartfelt plea, the woman stated, "My daughter Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Maula Ali in Telangana, went to pursue her Masters at TRINE University in Detroit during August 2021 and was often in touch with us. But, for the past two months, she has not been in touch with me and recently we came to know through two Hyderabad youths that my daughter is in depression and someone stole her belongings, which left her to starvation. My daughter was spotted on the roads of Chicago in the USA.”

Reactions of people on this incident:

Several reactions on twitter was seen in favour of the Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi. A comment from Kajal Chowdhury read "She is carrying a valid passport and a visa. It is incumbent on USA to help her at the first instance and to investigate how she got into such a mess."

Another comment read "@DrSJaishankar please help to bring back the daughter of India."

Indian students pursuing higher education abroad often find themselves navigating the challenges of a foreign academic system and the emotional toll of living away from home. While some thrive in this environment, others may face mental health issues due to various factors, including academic stress, cultural differences, and homesickness.

At a time when the world is facing unprecedented difficulties, the emotional well-being of individuals, especially students, is of utmost importance. The Hyderabad woman's appeal has shed light on the need for a more compassionate and understanding approach towards those battling mental health issues, both within the country and beyond its borders.

