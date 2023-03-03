Hyderabad: JNTU begins application process for PG courses

e-Paper Get App
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) conducts exam for admission to regular PG courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy and Graduate level Pharm-D.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University | https://jntuh.ac.in/

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on March 3 started accepting the application process for Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website- pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted from May 29 to June 1. Last date to fill the application form is April 30 (without late fees). The correction window will be open from May 2 to 4. The admit cards will be available for download from May 21.

Candidates have to pay the fees through online mode only. The registration fee for each programme is Rs 1100 and Rs 600 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

