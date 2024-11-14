HTET 2024 Registration Window To Close Tomorrow; Apply Now At bseh.org.in

HTET 2024 | Official Website

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 application process will be closed by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) tomorrow, November 15. The official BSEH website, https://bseh.org.in/home, is where you can access the application process, which started on November 4, 2024.

The Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT), and Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) levels will all take the HTET 2024 test on December 7 and 8, 2024. Candidates who need to make modifications to their applications can do so during a form correction window that will be open from November 16 to 17, 2024.

Important dates:

Correction window opens: November 16, 2024

Correction window closes: November 17, 2024

HTET examination dates: December 7 and December 8, 2024

Application fees:

Level I all candidates: ₹1000

Level II: ₹1800

Level III: ₹24000

For SC and PH category candidates of Haryana domicile:

Level I: ₹500

Level II: ₹900

Level III: ₹1200

How to apply?



Step 1: Visit bseh.org.in, the official website.

Step 2: Go to the home page and click the Haryana TET 2024 application link.

Step 3: Fill out your login information in the new window.

Step 4: Fill out the application and submit the relevant paperwork.

Step 5: Save the confirmation page as a printout for your records.



Candidates are encouraged to visit the official website for additional information and updates.