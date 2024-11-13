 HTET 2024: Registration Deadline Extended Till November 15 At bseh.org.in
The HTET 2024 registration deadline has been extended by the Haryana Board of School Education.

Updated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
The HTET 2024 registration deadline has been extended by the Haryana Board of School Education. On the official BSEH website, bseh.org.in, candidates can locate the direct application link for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test. The deadline for registration has been moved to November 15, 2024. 

Important dates:

Correction window opens: November 16, 2024 

Correction window closes: November 17, 2024

HTET examination dates: December 7 and December 8, 2024

Time: 

Level III examination: evening shift from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Level II examination: morning session from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Level I examination: evening session from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Application fees:

Level I all candidates: ₹1000 

Level II: ₹1800 

Level III: ₹24000

For SC and PH category candidates of Haryana domicile:

Level I: ₹500 

Level II: ₹900 

Level III: ₹1200

How to apply Haryana TET:

Step 1: Go to bseh.org.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the application link for Haryana TET 2024.

Step 3: Enter your login information in the new window.

Step 4: Complete the application and send in the required paperwork.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page, then save a printout for your records.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more detailed information and updates.

