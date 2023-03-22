 HSSC releases exam dates for recruitment of TGT 2023; complete info on hssc.gov.in
HSCC will hold the OMR-based (Optical Mark Recognition) written examination for the various TGT posts (ROH and Mewat Cadre) of the Elementary Education Department, Haryana between April 22, 2023 to May 07, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 22, 2023, 09:11 PM IST
HSSC releases exam dates for recruitment of TGT 2023 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam dates for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 2023.

Candidates can check the exam date for the Haryana TGTor on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

Exam Dates

HSCC will hold the OMR-based (Optical Mark Recognition) written examination for the various TGT posts (ROH and Mewat Cadre) of the Elementary Education Department, Haryana between April 22, 2023 to May 07, 2023.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts, Morning and Evening.

Click here for the direct link: HSSC TGT Exam Schedule 2023

"This calendar of examination is tentative and may vary due to administrative reasons," as per the official notice.

Vacancy

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will fill a total of 7471 TGT posts (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana.

