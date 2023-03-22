HSSC releases exam dates for recruitment of TGT 2023; complete info on hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam dates for the recruitment of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) 2023.
Candidates can check the exam date for the Haryana TGTor on the official website at hssc.gov.in.
Exam Dates
HSCC will hold the OMR-based (Optical Mark Recognition) written examination for the various TGT posts (ROH and Mewat Cadre) of the Elementary Education Department, Haryana between April 22, 2023 to May 07, 2023.
The exam will be conducted in two shifts, Morning and Evening.
Click here for the direct link: HSSC TGT Exam Schedule 2023
"This calendar of examination is tentative and may vary due to administrative reasons," as per the official notice.
Vacancy
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will fill a total of 7471 TGT posts (Group‐C Services) in the Department of Elementary Education, Haryana.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)