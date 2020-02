HSSC Recruitment 2020: 754 vacancies notified for assistant, accounts clerk, operator and other posts

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for recruitment 754 posts for various departments against the advertisement number 14/2019. The online application process will begin from February 10 and will close on February 17. Interested people can apply online at hssc.gov.in.

According to Jagran Josh, a total of 754 vacancies are available for the posts of Operator, Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Assistant Manager, Tubewell Operator Pipe Fitter, Legal Assistant, Tracer, Senior Account Clerk, Draftsman Planning, Sub Divisional Clerk, Chargeman Mechanical, Blacksmith, Supervisor, Welder, Turner, Mason, Artificer, Fitter, Electrician, Plumber, Assistant Revenue clerk, Zilledar, Draftsman(Civil), Junior Draftsman, Tracer and Assistant Draughtsman.

HSSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08

Assistant Accountant: 07

Assistant Programmer: 01

Tubewell Operator: 20

Pipe Fitter: 01

Legal Assistant: 09

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03

Assistant Manager (IA): 36

Tracer: 02

Assistant: 28

Senior Account Clerk: 23

Draftsman Planning: 01

Accounts Clerk: 22

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49

Chargeman Mechanical: 38

Blacksmith: 02

Supervisor: 18

Welder: 05

Turner: 07

Mason: 19

Artificer: 10

Fitter: 11

Earth Work Mistry: 06

Electrician: 28

Plumber: 02

Operator: 284

Assistant Revenue clerk: 50

Zilledar: 23

Draftsman(Civil): 19

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02

Tracer: 01

Assistant Draughtsman: 14

HSSC Recruitment 2020: Selection Procedure

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam carrying 90 marks and 10 marks will be counted on Socio-Economic criteria and experience.

75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable.

25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.