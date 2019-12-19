HSSC Clerk Result 2019 released, check at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the HSSC Clerk Result 2019. Candidates can check their can download their result through the HSSC's official website, hssc.gov.in. Before this, the Commission had released the HSSC clerk answer key in October. Candidates were given chance to submit their objections by 5:00 pm on October 15.

The HSSC had conducted the exam for various posts of clerical cadre from September 21 to 23, 2019, for a total of 4858 vacancies. The HSSC Clerk recruitment exam was conducted in 5 shifts where more than 10 lakh candidates had appeared. The examination was conducted for 90 marks. The HSSC clerk result for the written examination will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

Steps to check HSSC clerk result 2019:

Step 1: Go to official HSSC website: hssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the results tab.

Step 3: Click on the result link for clerk written exam.

Step 4: Download the pdf and search for your roll number.