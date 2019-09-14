HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 to be released today, check at hssc.gov.in

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will declare Admit Card for the Clerk Recruitment today, September 14. The candidate who has applied for the exams can download their admit cards from the official website hssc.gov.in. HSSC Haryana Clerk exam will be conducted either Online (CBT) or OMR.

The test will be conducted in two parts which will be of 90 marks Part 1 75% weight for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and Part2 25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Visit the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in

Click on " Advertisement link 05/2019" link, given on a homepage

Click on Admit Card

Enter your Credentials and Click on "Sign In Button"

Download your Haryana Clerk Call Letter and take a print out of future use