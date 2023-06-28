HSSC CET Group C Main Exams Postponed; Details Inside

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification which confirms about the postponement of the Group C CET examination. | Representative Image

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification which confirms about the postponement of the Group C CET examination. The exams scheduled for July and have been deferred indefinitely. Candidates can visit the official website - hssc.gov.in. in order to check and stay updates for the fresh exam dates.

The official notification reads as, "It is notified for the information of all concerned that the aforesaid written examinations scheduled for 01.07.2023 & 02.07.2023 (Morning & Evening Session) are, hereby, postponed on administrative grounds."

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive:

The aim is to to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. These include 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

Furthermore, the exam will be conducted only for a few posts such as - Nurse, Staff Nurse, Junior Coach, Director Phy. Edu, Electrician, ALM, Shift Attendant, Tubewell Operator, Junior Mechanic (Electrical), Plant Attendant Electrician, Technician Electrician, VLDA, Modeller, MPHW (female), Dispenser Ayurvedic, Radiographer, Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician, Xray Technician, Dental Hygienist, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant and Work Supervisor.

