 HSSC CET Group C Main Exams Postponed; Details Inside
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification which confirms about the postponement of the Group C CET examination. | Representative Image

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification which confirms about the postponement of the Group C CET examination. The exams scheduled for July and have been deferred indefinitely. Candidates can visit the official website -  hssc.gov.in. in order to check and stay updates for the fresh exam dates.

The HSSC Group C recruitment drive:

The aim is to to fill up to 31,902 posts in various Departments/ Boards/ Corporations/ Commission etc. These include 6392 Common Graduate Level Posts, 5762 Higher Secondary Level Posts, 1647 Stenographers, 2063 Fire Operator cum Drivers, 6486 ALM/ Shift Attendant/Electricians, 1554 Staff Nurses, 880 Junior Engineers (Civil), among others.

Furthermore, the exam will be conducted only for a few posts such as - Nurse, Staff Nurse, Junior Coach, Director Phy. Edu, Electrician, ALM, Shift Attendant, Tubewell Operator, Junior Mechanic (Electrical), Plant Attendant Electrician, Technician Electrician, VLDA, Modeller, MPHW (female), Dispenser Ayurvedic, Radiographer, Radiographer/Ultrasound Technician, Xray Technician, Dental Hygienist, Ophthalmic Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant and Work Supervisor.

