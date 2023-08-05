HSSC CET 2023 Group 56 exam Postponed To August 7; Admit Card At hssc.gov.in

HSSC CET 2023 Group 56 exam Postponed | Representative image

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Common Eligibility Test (CET) Group 56 exam has been postponed. The exam will now be conducted on August 7. As per the schedule the HSSC CET exam was supposed to be conducted today, August 5. Earlier the commission had issued the HSSC CET admit card 2023 on August 3. Candidates appearing for the HSSC CET group C posts can download their admit cards from the official website at hssc.gov.in.

As per the latest update from the HSSC, the exam will be conducted in the morning session from 10:30 am to 12:15 pm. The candidates will be allowed to enter the test centre from 8:30 am.

No students will be allowed to enter the exam centre after 9.30 am.

The commission on a social media post informed the candidates on the change of the exam date stating, “HSSC CET Group 56 exam will now be held on 7th August. In this regard, HSSC has given information by issuing a notice. Earlier this exam was to be held on August 5, which was postponed.”

The HSSC CET written exam will be offline and OMR based. The HSSC CET exam is of 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there will be no negative marking. The commission will release the Haryana CET provisional answer key 2023 online after the conclusion of the examination on its official website. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key and after considering the objections raised by the candidates, the board will release the Haryana CET final answer key 2023.

