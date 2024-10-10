HSNC University, Mumbai Pays Glowing Tribute To Its First Hon. D.Litt. Student Shri Ratan Tata

Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla with Shri Ratan Tata |

HSNC University, Mumbai paid rich tribute to its esteemed first student Shri Ratan Tata as the Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus bade adieu to the world.

Speaking about Mr. Tata’s significant contribution to the development of India and the world, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Mumbai underlined his work in the improvement of educational and health facilities for the people of India and millions across the globe.

Shri Ratan Tata receiving the Hon. D. Litt Degree at the convocation |

In June 2022, HSNC University, Mumbai had conferred Honorary D. Litt. to Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata at a special Convocation ceremony held at Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan. Mr. Tata’s philosophy of development, education and upliftment of all, resonated with the vision of HSNC University, Mumbai. Thus as a mark of appreciation for his unparalleled contribution to society, the University conferred him with its first-ever Honorary degree.

Mr. Tata’s trademark humility and simplicity were evident even then. Speaking at the convocation, Shri Ratan Tata had said "I am humbled to receive such an honour. This University has been constituted with a view of creating young people with the capability to lead our country in the coming future, with honesty, purpose, responsibility. I am grateful to receive the honorary degree from the University, it means so much to me.”

Col. Dr. Bagla poignantly remembered her interactions with Mr. Tata, “After the convocation ceremony, he said I brought warmth and added a personal touch to the convocation ceremony. He then added that every ocassion of the University must be special then. It was a proud and memorable moment for me since he was the first student of HSNC University, Mumbai to be bestowed the Hon. D.Litt.”

“I am deeply saddened by Shri Ratan Tata’ s demise. He has left an extraordinary legacy in India and across the world. He will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else’s better. If even a small percentage of us aspire to emulate just a fraction of his dedication, it would create a ripple effect of positive change. If we follow his philosophy, it will lead to a profound shift towards a more inclusive and compassionate world. ” Col. Dr. Bagla said.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani & Col.Dr. Bagla with Shri Rata Tata |

His strategic acumen, combined with his keen foresight, unwavering integrity, visionary mindset and commitment to ethical business practices made him a beacon of trust and credibility in an often turbulent corporate landscape. His philanthropic endeavours and dedication to social responsibility exemplify his compassionate and holistic approach to leadership, inspiring leaders and entrepreneurs worldwide.

As the world mourns, Col. Dr. Bagla’s words resonate with many as a fitting tribute to a man who was more than a titan of industry, but a lighthouse of wisdom and humility.