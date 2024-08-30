HSNC University, Mumbai Appoints Holistic Global Health Guru Dr. Mickey Mehta As Distinguished (Hon.) Professor of Practice

HSNC University, Mumbai has appointed Dr. Mickey Mehta, the esteemed holistic global health guru and spiritual life coach, as the Distinguished (Hon.) Professor of Practice at its constituent School -- Chellaram School of Yoga & Wellness (CSoYW). Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, said “HSNC University is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Mickey Mehta as Professor of Practice. Dr. Mehta’s appointment will help guide students towards a healthier and more fulfilling life through the timeless wisdom of Yoga, promising a journey of physical, mental and spiritual alignment. This will further elevate the University’s academic quality and innovative landscape. This marks a new chapter in our commitment to advancing Yoga and Wellness education and research and we are confident that his contributions will have a lasting impact on our University and beyond”.

Dr. Mehta conveyed that he has imbibed his learning from such greats as B K Iyengar, Maa Hansaji, Deepak Chopra, Baba Ramdev and Sri Sri Ravishankar, among others. He believes that Yoga is a non-religiously aligned ladder of evolution and he sounded excited about his new innings with HSNC University, Mumbai. He expressed his gratitude to Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla for this opportunity. The old adage ‘health is wealth’ still holds golden in this tech-savvy world. In what was the icing on the cake, this appointment came on his 63rd birthday.

Dr. Mehta, who has a Ph.D. for Philosophy in well-being, is hailed as a holistic, global health guru and leading expert with over 54 years of experience. As he entered his 64th year, Dr. Mehta had one message for everybody, “Whether you’re 16 or plus-60 by age, Be young at heart at life’s every stage”. Dr. Mehta is currently offering a Certificate course in Yoga at HSNC University and over 150 students have enrolled for the course and benefiting from it.

Dr. Mehta believes, “If wellness is your religion, then your devotion will become million-fold. A human being is blessed with a superior consciousness and by adopting a life of faith, wisdom, learning and realisation, one can become the choreographer of your own change. For me, wellness and fitness cover the entire spectrum, including swimming, Yoga and callisthenics in addition to other forms”.

He is also a published author with three books to his credit – ‘The Shoonyam Quotient’, ‘Lose Weight, Gain Shape’ and ‘Weightless: Unburden’. He was invited to speak at the prestigious Harvard College, where he presented his paper titled, ‘From Harlem to Harvard’. In April 2016, the KEISIE International University, South Korea, conferred upon him an honorary Doctorate in Philosophy, Wellness, and Holistic Science.