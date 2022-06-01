 
HSC Results 2022 to be out next week, confirms Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 01, 2022, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Students who have taken the Maharashtra Board (Maharashtra Board) 12th standard examination are awaiting their result (HSC Result 2022).

Meanwhile, various claims are being made on social media and media reports regarding the 12th class results.

Some reports say that the results will be released in the first or second week of June, while others claim that the results will be announced by June 10.

However, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday officially announced that results of Class 12 will be declared next week.

