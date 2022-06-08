e-Paper Get App

HSC results 2022 declared : Class 12 scores declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here to know

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra HSC results declared on mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in - Click here to know more | Pixabay

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the HSC Class 12 results today June 8 at 1pm. The HSC result was announced, and the class 12 result links will be active at 1 p.m. Students can check their results at mahresult.nic.in, mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahresults.org.in.

The much-awaited Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results have been announced at the websites https://msbshse.co.in hscresult.mkcl.org mahresult.nic.in.

However, However, there is a possibility that the websites will crash due to the load on the server.

The results will be declared in nine districts, such as Konkan, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik and Latur.

