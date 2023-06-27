HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Registration Process Begins Tomorrow at hpsc.gov.in

HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 Begins | Pixabay

The registration process for HPSC PGT Recruitment 2023 will begin on June 28. Candidates who want to apply for Post Graduate Teacher posts can do it through the official site of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in. Haryana Public Service Commission will begin the registration process from tomorrow and the last date is on July 18, 2023.

Check notification from Official Website Here

Read Also Haryana HBSE Compartment Exam 2023 Time Table Out at bseh.org.in; Direct Link Here

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available on the official website for each subject. The age limit should be between 18 years to 42 years.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of screening test. The total number of MCQs is 100. The eam duration is for 2 hours and all questions carry equal marks. Any candidate not darkening any of the five circles in more than 10% questions shall be disqualified. One- fourth mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Application Fees

The application fees for male candidates of general category is ₹1000/-, for all female candidates is ₹250/-

For male candidates of SC/ BC-A/ ESM/ EWS category is ₹250/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of HPSC.