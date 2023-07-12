HPPSC Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed To August 20 Amid Bad Weather In State

HPPSC Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed | ANI & Freepik (Representational Pic)

Amid Heavy rains in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the HPPSC Prelims exam 2023. Candidates appearing for the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will now have to appear for the examination on August 20, 2023.

Earlier the HPPSC Preliminary Exam 2023 was to be held on July 23, 2023. Now candidates have got the extension to prepare for their exams.

The Commission has taken the decision to reschedule the examination due to widespread road damage caused by the unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather.

The Official circular by the HPPSC reads, "Apropos of this Commission’s notice dated 31-05-2023 whereby it was notified that Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 would be conducted on 23-07-2023. Consequent upon widespread damage to the roads caused due to unprecedented rains and in view of bad weather, the Commission has decided to re-schedule the said examination. Therefore, it is for the information of all concerned that now the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 will be held on 20th August, 2023."

The notification also mentions that in case of any query, the candidates can further contact by telephone No. 0177- 2629738, 2624313, and Toll-free No. 1800-180-8004.