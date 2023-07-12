HPPSC 2023: Section Officer Preliminary Results Announced At hppsc.hp.gov.in; Check Inside For More Details

The online registration for the exam took place from September 12 to October 4, 2022. | Representational image

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has recently declared the results of the Preliminary exam. It was conducted for the recruitment of Section Officers under Treasuries, Accounts, and Lotteries (Finance and Accounts). Candidates who appeared for the examination can visit the official website - hppsc.hp.gov.in, to access and download their results.

This recruitment drive looks forward to filling 30 vacant positions of Section Officer. This will pay an amount of Rs 10,300 to 34,800 + (GP 5,000). The HPPSC Section Officer exam was conducted on February 26, 2023. The online registration for the exam took place from September 12 to October 4, 2022.

In addition to that, qualified candidates for the Preliminary exam will soon be invited to register for the Main exam. Candidates should note that they are advised to visit the official website regularly to keep themselves updated with notifications for the registration process.

Process for selected candidates:

Candidates who will be selected in the process will be required to submit the printout/hardcopy of their online application, along with necessary documents such as self-attested copies of the Matriculation certificate (for Age Proof), Bachelor's Degree/consolidated Detailed Marks Certificate, Category Certificate, NOC (No Objection Certificate), etc.

Moreover, the application form, along with the required documents, must be submitted within 15 days from the date of the result declaration (till July 26, 2023).

Candidates whose roll number is mentioned in the result list have qualified for the main exam and will proceed further in the selection process.

Fees for different categories:

Candidates also require to deposit an amount of Rs 400/- as an examination fee for the General Category. General Ortho Physically Handicapped, and Rs. 100/- for SC, ST, and OBC categories of HP) through a bank draft payable to the Secretary, HP Public Service Commission, Shimla.

Candidates must take note that this fee is non-refundable, regardless of the application rejection by the commission.

