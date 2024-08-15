How To Register For CAT 2024: Application Process, Eligibility, And Key Details

CAT 2024 |

CAT 2024 Registration: The CAT 2024 exam will be held this year at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta. The application window for eligible applicants to register for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 is currently open. Candidates who wish to appear for CAT 2024 can find the application link on the IIM Calcutta's official website at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates for two postgraduate management programs—the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)—must pass the Common Admission Test (CAT), an entrance exam held nationally throughout India. The test is alternately administered each year by one of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). The deadline for applications is September 13, 2024.

Application Fees:

- General and EWS categories: Rs 2,500

- SC, ST, and PwD categories: Rs 1,250

Read Also CAT 2024 Website Link Activated At iimcat.ac.in, Check Details

How Do I Register for CAT 2024?



Step 1: Visit iimcat.ac.in, the official website of IIM Calcutta.



Step 2: Create an account for yourself



Step 3: Search the homepage for the registration link.



Step 4: Complete the necessary information as soon as the application form opens.



Step 5: Provide legitimate documentation



Step 6: Make the required application fee payments.



Step 7: Press "Submit."



Step 8: Download and save a copy of the application so you may use it later.



Eligibility Criteria For CAT 2024

A bachelor's degree requires a minimum CGPA of 50% (45% for SC, ST, PwD, and DA categories).

It is necessary to complete a three-year program (conventional, remote, or online) from a recognised university.

Final-year students and those awaiting their degree results are also eligible.

Also necessary are professional degrees such the FCAI, ICWA, CS, CA, or ICWA.

Examination Details

The CAT 2024 exam is set to take place on November 24. The exam will be held in three shifts: the first shift from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the second shift from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The college will make available the CAT 2024 entrance card on November 4.