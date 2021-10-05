How to choose your career path?

From the time you start going to school to the time you kickstart your career every person you meet asks you, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” You might start with a painter, astronaut, pilot, or even a police officer! As you grow older you see the things that a job entails and either you lose interest or you forget about your naïve dream.

First of all, if you don’t know the answer to the questions you are asking yourself or someone is asking you, it is okay! You don’t have to rush and know instantly what you feel like pursuing. Your commitment should be motivated by your love for the profession rather than someone else’s suggestion. You will find your true calling on your own and till then all you can do is explore your options and keep looking for that one true passion.

When you are on the point to make important career decisions, it might seem like a scary task. Do you think about what to do and how to choose your career often?

What can you do to make this process easier?

There are a few ways to arrive at a solution and if you do not have the answers to these thought-provoking questions, it is okay. You know where to start and how to choose a career !

What is your skill set?

Understanding your skillset ensures you are taking a practical path to decide your career. You can think about the following:

Research the available options and paths including the degrees you need to achieve it.

Think about your field of interest and how you can turn them into a career.

Think about your strengths and how you can make them better and stronger.

These points will help you understand what you like and what you are good at. This clarity of thought is a perfect place to start.

What is important along with passion?

Passion is the fueling force to start your journey. However, you need to remember that this is not the only thing that will get you through. Commitment, hard work, and dedication is the most important aspect of being successful. There will be ups and downs irrespective of which profession you choose.

There are a lot of people who have switched careers and restarted because they felt that their current profession was not a right fit. A good way to get a glimpse of the real world is by subjecting yourself to project-based learning and challenge yourself.

Have you tried a personality test?

If you haven’t, it is a good tool that can be used to reveal your true self. Personality tests tell you more about your characteristics, personality, and skills. This makes it easier for you to see which profession is a good fit for you.

Have you looked for common ground?

Have you thought about your past experiences and what you liked and disliked? If you have worked somewhere in the past, you should think of what you enjoyed doing the most to discover your affinity towards a particular task. You should look at what you have to offer, what a company wants, and what you can achieve in a particular position may be different.

Have you shortlisted the choices you have?

The more you research, the more options you will see. You can find these options in books, magazines, online, and career fairs. You can see what the world has to offer and what is a potential future career path. One of the ways to come to a solution when confused is to note down the pros and cons. You can ask yourself, “Can I do this for the rest of my life?” or “Is this something I love doing?”

Have you attended a career fair?

Career fairs are an excellent opportunity to see which profession requires what education and how you can go about pursuing your dream. Career fairs are less intimidating than university visits and most young minds are there to explore their options just like yourself!

Have you spoken to anyone in the industry?

When you are looking to start your journey, you should consider speaking to individuals who are already in the industry. This will give you a deeper understanding of the workings of the profession. Ask them what their regular day at work looks like, and get an idea of what you will be doing.

Have you interned in any office?

Do you know what happens in the kitchen of a five-star hotel? An internship is a great way to get to know behind the scenes.

Find your inspiration and don’t let it go. With Uable you can pick from a variety of subjects and enjoy the creative process! This career guidance app will help you find your calling and help you start your journey.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:32 PM IST