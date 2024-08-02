How To Apply For XAT 2025? Steps, Registration Link, Eligibility Criteria Inside!

XAT 2025 | Website

XAT 2025 Registration: The registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 is currently open. Applicants take this entrance exam for admission to MBA programs. The XAT 2025 exam is set to be conducted on January 5, 2025. The program will start in the middle of April 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance test need to register themselves. The registration link has been made available on its official website at XATonline.com.

Candidates can click here to fill out the registration form directly. Below are the steps to help candidates navigate to the link on the website and fill the application form.

How To Apply For XAT 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website at XATonline.com

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials mentioned on the portal

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form will correct details

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per requirement

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

The last date to apply for the XAT 2025 exam is likely November 30, 2024 through XAT for the PGDM (GM), and December 31, 2024, for applications submitted through GMAT/GRE. In case there is any doubt about their successful registration, candidates are advised to go to the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application.

Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for candidates to appear for the XAT 2025 exam is that applicants must have at least 1 valid bachelor's degree in any field. The degree must have been gained after the completion of minimum 3 years of coursework.

Applicants are also required to have at least 5 years of either managerial or supervisory experience before March 31, 2025.

For certain applications, the GMAT and GRE scores also need to be submitted. It is iportaqnt to note that the exam must have been taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024.

XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:

More than 160 institutes used the XAT score for admissions. For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the XAT exam, candidates are recommended to visit the official website at XATonline.com.

Agra

Ahmedabad

Aurangabad City (Maharashtra)

Allahabad

Ambala

Amravati

Amritsar

Bengaluru

Berhampur

Bhatinda

Bhilai Nagar

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chennai

Coimbatore

Cuttack

Dehradun

Delhi-NCR

Dhanbad

Dibrugarh

Durgapur/Asansol

Ernakulam

Gandhinagar

Goa

Gorakhpur

Guwahati

Gwalior

Hooghly

Hubballi(Hubli)

Hyderabad

Indore

Jabalpur

Jalandhar

Jaipur

Jammu

Jamshedpur

Kannur

Kanpur

Kolkata

Kota

Kottayam

Kurnool

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Mysuru(Mysore)

Nagpur

Nashik

Patna

Pune

Raipur

Rajahmundry

Ranchi

Roorkee

Rourkela

Sambalpur

Siliguri

Surat

Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli

Tirupathi

Tiruvallur

Udaipur

Udupi Vadodara

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam

Warangal

Tejpur

Jorhat

Rajkot

Shillong

Naharlagun