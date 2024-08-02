How To Apply For XAT 2025? Steps, Registration Link, Eligibility Criteria Inside!

XAT 2025 Registration: The registration window for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 is currently open. Applicants take this entrance exam for admission to MBA programs. The XAT 2025 exam is set to be conducted on January 5, 2025. The program will start in the middle of April 2025. Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance test need to register themselves. The registration link has been made available on its official website at XATonline.com.
Candidates can click here to fill out the registration form directly. Below are the steps to help candidates navigate to the link on the website and fill the application form.
How To Apply For XAT 2025?
Step 1: Go to the official website at XATonline.com
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link
Step 3: Login using the required credentials mentioned on the portal
Step 4: Now, fill out the application form will correct details
Step 5: Upload the required documents as per requirement
Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees
Step 7: Submit the form
Step 8: Save and download for future
The last date to apply for the XAT 2025 exam is likely November 30, 2024 through XAT for the PGDM (GM), and December 31, 2024, for applications submitted through GMAT/GRE. In case there is any doubt about their successful registration, candidates are advised to go to the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application.
Eligibility
The eligibility criteria for candidates to appear for the XAT 2025 exam is that applicants must have at least 1 valid bachelor's degree in any field. The degree must have been gained after the completion of minimum 3 years of coursework.
Applicants are also required to have at least 5 years of either managerial or supervisory experience before March 31, 2025.
For certain applications, the GMAT and GRE scores also need to be submitted. It is iportaqnt to note that the exam must have been taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024.
XAT 2025 would be conducted across India in the following cities:
More than 160 institutes used the XAT score for admissions. For the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the XAT exam, candidates are recommended to visit the official website at XATonline.com.
Agra
Ahmedabad
Aurangabad City (Maharashtra)
Allahabad
Ambala
Amravati
Amritsar
Bengaluru
Berhampur
Bhatinda
Bhilai Nagar
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh/Mohali
Chennai
Coimbatore
Cuttack
Dehradun
Delhi-NCR
Dhanbad
Dibrugarh
Durgapur/Asansol
Ernakulam
Gandhinagar
Goa
Gorakhpur
Guwahati
Gwalior
Hooghly
Hubballi(Hubli)
Hyderabad
Indore
Jabalpur
Jalandhar
Jaipur
Jammu
Jamshedpur
Kannur
Kanpur
Kolkata
Kota
Kottayam
Kurnool
Lucknow
Madurai
Mangalore
Mumbai
Mysuru(Mysore)
Nagpur
Nashik
Patna
Pune
Raipur
Rajahmundry
Ranchi
Roorkee
Rourkela
Sambalpur
Siliguri
Surat
Thiruvananthapuram Tiruchirappalli
Tirupathi
Tiruvallur
Udaipur
Udupi Vadodara
Varanasi
Vijayawada
Visakhapatnam
Warangal
Tejpur
Jorhat
Rajkot
Shillong
Naharlagun