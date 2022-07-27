How OTT platforms are helping students cope with the digital way of learning

Moving from traditional learning to e-learning methods is possible due to technological advancement. OTT Ventures is one among many platforms, that hopes to bring about a revolution required for a person's complete intellectual growth. The tools needed for such a change include virtual technologies that are enhanced by interactive quizzes, immersive video lectures, real-time knowledge sharing, and others. The aim is to create a supportive environment that promotes learning and requires the use of these techniques.

Here's what experts have to say about OTT's impact on education

"A student can use an OTT platform to access previous study material, pause the lecture, and take quick notes. Ask queries then and there during the session as these are interactive in nature, OTTs make students more responsive and help them retain information in a more practical way. Activities such as recording classes, giving presentations, sharing messages, online attendance, and assignments, and providing students with real-time feedback boost students' confidence and prepare them for the future," said Dr. Amit Kakkar, Assistant Professor, Mittal School of Business, Lovely Professional University.

"Learning isn’t merely confined to the curriculum of school or college. In essence, an average student learns more from the surroundings and real-life events than any piece of literature fed to him/her as a ‘pre-established syllabus for all," said Mr. Diwakar Chittora, CEO and Founder, IntelliPaat.

"During the lockdown, these platforms' subscription rates increased by 49 percent, with students playing a significant role. Nowadays, students have equal access to high-quality educational content via various OTT platforms that help them in adapting to the digital way of learning," said Mr. Prem Ojha, Group CEO of Fastway & Netplus-