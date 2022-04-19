How a 'local-to-local' education strategy worked out for students in rural Odisha

Abha, a 10-year-old, received a break from her routine when the elementary school in the village of Katimaha, under the Tikabali block, was ordered to close due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

A student of Class 5, Abha, was initially happy because it felt like a vacation. Little did she know that this supposed holiday would be prolonged to limits she had neither expected nor wanted.

Katimaha in Odisha's Kandhamal district is 31 km from Phulbani, the district headquarters. Over 90.14 percent of the district population is counted as rural, in a region that's still struggling to raise its female literacy rate from 51.94 percent at present.

Abha was unaware of the toll the pandemic would have on her family's financial standing. Her textbooks remained packed in her school bag, and she became her mother's permanent helper with household chores.

Such was the state of affairs even after the Odisha government had launched online education initiatives to facilitate learning from home during the lockdown. The Shiksha Sanjog Programme, a WhatsApp-based digital learning platform, as well as radio classes and YouTube live streaming, were adopted to keep children linked with their education.

Challenges of poor teledensity, lack of internet infrastructure in forested regions, and people's financial distress fell through the cracks when these online modes of education were designed.

"I didn't have a smartphone or television in my house to study through the government's digital programmes," said the 10-year-old, whose parents were supportive of her education but lacked the means.

"They aren't educated enough to help me cope with my lessons. I was on my own to handle it."

Mid-August in 2020, the trust and its allies ran a pilot programme, Mission 3-5-8, a campaign to provide remedial classes for 4,364 students in 17 districts.

"The outcome of this campaign was encouraging, as children were found to be doing better academically after taking remedial classes," said Ruchi Kashyap, executive trustee of Atmashakti.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 01:44 PM IST