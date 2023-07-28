How A Finance Professional From India Made Her Way To One Of UK's Top B-Schools

(FPJ's My Space column gives a platform to Indian and international students abroad to relay their experience which can be helpful for many other students wishing to study overseas. Stay tuned for more!)

I am an eager, passionate, growth-and-strategy professional with an experience of four years at Airtel Payments Bank. In my time at the bank, I handled the growth strategy for Airtel Pay, performance marketing portfolio, recharges, and bill payments as a growth manager. I also worked with the COO on defining the overall bank strategy, and forecasted and modelled revenues, while delivering key insights to the senior management to help the bank grow and scale. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Electronics Engineering and a Master’s degree in Financial services from India. Here’s why I choose to pursue an MBA in the UK:

Why the UK?

Apart from the benefits of doing an MBA overseas, my institute seemed to be the perfect fit for my career progression due to its unique focus on entrepreneurship. As someone with an entrepreneurial spirit, I was looking for an MBA programme that complements my commitment to technology and innovation. So far that has also been the best part of my MBA journey.

Known for its expertise in STEM and business, I had no second thoughts about the opportunity to study in the UK. My university also stands out among its peers due to its exceptional location in the heart of London, one of the most vibrant and dynamic cities in the world making it an obvious choice.

Despite struggling economy, the UK has much to offer

The experience of living in the UK has been extremely thrilling, a bit challenging, and mostly unique this year. While the economy is struggling as we all see and hear, London has enough charm to offer! The city is extremely diverse and inclusive – I felt at home the minute I stepped into London, it's truly cosmopolitan with so many activities to do apart from study and work.

Ease of living: – From accessible public transport to grocery stores, it's habitable.

London’s Landscape: – The city has so much to offer. My favourites are the green spaces – from Hyde Park to Holland Park to Richmond, these parks make the city liveable and enjoyable.

Advice for Indian students who want to study and live in London:

A 12-month MBA can be very consuming on your social energy and tests your personality in multiple dimensions. It’s not just an academic programme, rather a transformative journey one takes, and it changes the way one thinks and interprets the world thereafter. From my own experience, I would have the following tips for aspiring students who want to study, work and live in the UK, especially in London:

Every university has its expertise and highlights, it’s important to research and apply for the one that matches what you are looking for and aids in achieving your goals.

Have the mindset of looking at the academic year as a time to invest in yourself and develop, grow as a human being.

The economy and geo-political landscape impact the job markets globally, but it ideally should not affect your decision to pursue an education in the UK.

Be open, be humble – The UK and especially London is extremely diverse and so be ready to embrace the cultural differences.

Lastly, enjoy this time and see it as an opportunity to network with the brightest minds across the globe because you are going to be beyond surprised how much you can learn from day to day conversations with your peers.

The author is an MBA student at Imperial College Business School, UK.

