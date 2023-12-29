Hotel Management Student Commits Suicide After College Suspension; Family Alleges Harassment

Suspended Hotel Management Student Commits Suicide | Representational Image

Police said on Friday that a first-year hotel management student who had been suspended from college had committed suicide after reportedly taking sleeping drugs here. According to them, Nikhil Suresh and his companions were staying at a PG in Chandra Layout when the crime happened on Thursday.

But no suicide note was found at the location. About a month ago, he was placed on suspension due to his behavior, lack of discipline, and absence from college. He was upset about this and allegedly took some medications on Thursday, which ultimately caused his death, according to a senior police officer.

Management did not give him second chance

The victim asked for a second opportunity and apologized, but the management ignored him and would not accept him back. They further claimed that he was physically attacked by college officials. "We have not received any formal complaint but we are verifying the allegations and an investigation is underway," the officer told PTI when questioned about the claims.

Well-wishers organized a protest

In an effort to get justice for their son, his parents and other supporters organized a protest outside the institution on Friday, calling for harsh measures against the administration. According to his family, he and his mother went to the college administration to request his reinstatement after he was suspended.