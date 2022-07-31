e-Paper Get App

Hostel residents protest harrasment outside AMU

The students claimed that in spite of numerous complaints, the problems remain unresolved

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 05:47 PM IST
article-image
Aligarh Muslim University | File Photo

Since Saturday night, a sizable group of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) female medical students have been protesting in front of the vice chancellor's lodge about harassing events that occurred outside their dorm.

The protesting students, who are all Azizunnisa hostel residents, said that they have been the targets of physical harassment and chain snatching on their walks to and from the dormitory and the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College several times during the previous three months.

To avoid the lengthy detour now taken, they sought a gate connecting the hostel and the college campus.

Although the students claimed to have experienced 20 such events, an investigation turned up only "three law and order breaches" in recent weeks, according to AMU's Deputy Proctor Ali Nawaaz Zaidi.

He said these complaints have been investigated and the police have found the involvement of a mentally challenged person in these cases.

Zaidi said the proposal of opening a new gate involves “security issues, but we will review the demand”.

