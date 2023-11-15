Rainfall Causes Schools In Chennai, Tiruvallur To Declare Holiday On November 15

Holiday Declared In All Schools In Chennai, Tiruvallur On November 15 Due To Incessant Rainfall | Representative Image

Tamil Nadu: A holiday has been declared for all schools in Chennai and Tiruvallur districts on November 15 amid incessant rainfall that has lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Chennai District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade said, "Holiday declared for all schools in Chennai District on November 15, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the district."

Tiruvallur District administration has also confirmed holiday for all schools in the district on Wednesday. District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar said, "Holiday declared for all schools in Tiruvallur District on November 15, due to continuous heavy rainfall in the district."

The Indian Regional Metrology Department Chennai said, "Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Nicobar Islands. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to upper tropospheric levels, tilting southwestward with height. It is likely to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a Depression over West Central Bay of Bengal around November 16.

The Chennai Regional Metrology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next 4 days. On November 15, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai districts of Tamil Nadu.

On November 16 and 17, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District on November 14 in wake of the forecast of heavy rainfall.

