History Becomes Third Paper To Get Leaked During Class 10 Boards Exam In West Bengal, Images Shared On WhatsApp

On the third day of the class 10 board examinations in West Bengal, images of alleged question papers from the History subject went viral on social media, after Bengali and English, according to a senior education official. Minutes after the exam started on Monday, the official claimed, three students were found to have taken pictures of the question papers on their phones, secretly brought into the center, and shared the pictures on WhatsApp. As a result, they were disqualified for the entire exam.

According to him, the three candidates—who attended two different schools in the Malda district—tried to hide the distinct and one-of-a-kind QR code that was covertly imprinted on each question paper sheet, but they were still discovered. At 2,675 locations throughout the state, an estimated 9,23,045 applicants completed their papers during the day, as reported by PTI.

In a press conference, BJP leader Shankudeb Panda claimed that the TMC government had turned the entire secondary examination system into a joke and held it accountable for "question paper leaks" that occurred during later exams. He said that rather than punishing the candidates, the Board had to discipline the examiners at the locations where the occurrences were recorded, and he urged that central agencies look into how the state administers exams.

The board president, Ramanuj Ganguly, had already claimed that “some individuals were exploiting children to tarnish the state government's image and disrupt the examination process.” He was concerned about the trend. He stressed the possible harm to the candidates' futures and pleaded with "those behind such acts" to think twice before acting.

English and Bengali papers were also leaked

According to a West Bengal Board of Secondary Education official, a total of 14 candidates were penalized in a similar way during the first two days of the class 10 board exams, which started on February 2. Twelve of them were punished for circulating English papers on February 3 and two for forwarding Bengali papers via social media on February 2. As a result, 17 applicants were eliminated from the class 10 board exams this year, with 16 of them shockingly coming from the Malda district and one from the Jalpaiguri district.

