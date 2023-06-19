 Himachal: To Promote Scientific Interest Among Rural Students, Govt School Set To Establish Space Lab
Himachal: To Promote Scientific Interest Among Rural Students, Govt School Set To Establish Space Lab

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | Pixabay

Mumbai: A space lab would be set up at a government school in Bilaspur with a view to promote scientific thinking among rural children and increasing their interest in science and technology, officials said Monday.

A budgetary provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made from the District Mining Fund for the construction of the space lab -- the first to be developed in Himachal Pradesh -- at the Government Senior Secondary School Ghumarwin, said Bilaspur Additional Deputy Commissioner Nidhi Patel.

A blueprint for the project has been prepared after studying the model of a panchayat of Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh to set up the space lab in Himachal Pradesh, Patel said. According to the Additional DC, special programmes will be started to promote scientific thinking among the students.

 Students of nearby schools will also be able to come and get science-related information in the space lab. Students will be able to get detailed information about other important projects of ISRO including satellite launcher systems as well as drone manufacturing, Patel added.

article-image

